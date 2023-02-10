MONDAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at www.wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 6 p.m. in the Planning Department offices at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82223549341?pwd=TDlkd2hKdmsxT0g5MVBxT2FnaWlFdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 822 2354 9341 / Passcode: 8Q782G).
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87550421187?pwd=ZmtYazlFalRmTVFSaUpYbStHWTA2Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 875 5042 1187 / Passcode: 785995).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center’s Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85356059605?pwd=cnM3TkpJK3Y3N0ZzeFAyMzR5WENhdz09 (Meeting ID: 853 5605 9605 / Passcode: csb1Xv).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center’s Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85144187762?pwd=STlFdjV0NkZQV1lPN1VTMTY1RlRWdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 851 4418 7762 / Passcode: cWrDx8).
Wilmington
Pettee Library Trustees: 5 p.m. at Pettee Library.
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 8:30 a.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton Hall, 130 Austine Dr., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.
Brattleboro RTM Finance Committee: 6:15 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library, Room C, Local History Room.
THURSDAY