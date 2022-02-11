Monday
Athens
Athens Meetinghouse Committee: 10 a.m. at https://www.athensvt.com/meetings.html.
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at the BFUHS Family Engagement Room.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Senior Center.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School and remote.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84202706233?pwd=MlVGUW41OUFleVQvNjBNM1R1VzdQUT09 (Meeting ID: 842 0270 6233 / Passcode: h7xb1h).
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83908256703?pwd=YXZoc1hOeEl SK1JJQmlvNmQ1ODV2UT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 839 0825 6703).
Tuesday
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.