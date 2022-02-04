Monday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Middle School Community Room.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 11 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89607225167?pwd=OXRLRlNBSW82ekVXUUJxcnpNdXQxdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 896 0722 5167 / Passcode: 113077).
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Passcode: 519727).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at the Dover School and remote.
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82576615479?pwd=cHZsRDkyTjZOTTIxTmJjLzF3a2piZz09 (Meeting ID: 825 7661 5479 / Passcode Village).
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District Board: LTP meeting, 6 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School and remote.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84633117887?pwd=d2Q1ZWQ4N3Y0TTVMd0M4ZkxzZTFYZz09 (Meeting ID: 846 3311 7887 / Passcode: dvH70C).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81464190116?pwd=NTlsNStNcXViVVZpMEt2UGkyV3U0UT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 814 6419 0116 / Passcode: Gt3P8Z).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901 / Passcode: 12261753)
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: Superintendent Search Committee, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87937302694?pwd=ZzZOQVRyUXg3UWYrM21qaFVNUlE4dz09 (Meeting ID: 879 3730 2694 / Passcode: te9FQW).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 1 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89607225167?pwd=OXRLRlNBSW82ekVXUUJxcnpNdXQxdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 896 0722 5167 / Passcode: 113077).