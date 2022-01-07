Monday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Budget Committee, 5 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School family engagement room and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School family engagement room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 4:45 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85923596854?pwd=N25tYUFvakZ2VDc2NkFCc1hlaHlFZz09 (Meeting ID: 859 2359 6854 / Passcode: 347027).
Representative Town Meeting Steering Committee: 6 to 8 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89955800359?pwd=NkxhUmJhUDRyamlZbHptL1ppRXpiUT09 (Meeting ID: 899 5580 0359 / Passcode: 404600).
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86825518128?pwd=MEloNmk2YWhnRU42OHN0RkxkNnRkZz09 (Meeting ID: 868 2551 8128 / Passcode: 988786).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: Budget Committee, 5 p.m. at Windham Central Supervisory Union.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85062194064?pwd=Z1NRQ0NFMDMrenJYTDV3aFlNSzV5dz09 (Meeting ID: 850 6219 4064 / Passcode: KMqC41).
Wilmington
Wilmington Planning Commission: Meeting canceled.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88491672786?pwd=WThaOE5wYmpCZ0o3N0lETFdxVHZhZz09 (Meeting ID: 884 9167 2786 / Passcode: 2vDi45).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88491672786?pwd=WThaOE5wYmpCZ0o3N0lETFdxVHZhZz09 (Meeting ID: 884 9167 2786 / Passcode: 2vDi45).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86326805649?pwd=V1RERTRHUGJSam8xQVpZUS82MXVvdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 863 2680 5649 / Passcode: 8KJLQk).
Wilmington
Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Steering Committee: Special presentation on Robert's Rules of Orders as a primer for RTM, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://links.dancingmasters.com/tjeyb7 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 885 2334 8254 / Passcode: 30439).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: Budget meeting, 6 p.m. at Marlboro School and remote.
Vernon
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89294885187?pwd=Z3RFYUJOWndzVUN5dHdzRDl5T1FsUT09 (Meeting ID: 892 9488 5187 / Passcode: awqt25).
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Wilmington Public Safety Facilities Committee: 6 p.m. at the Wilmington Fire House.
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Friday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 2 p.m. at 206 Melrose St. and via Zoom.
Townshend
River Valleys Unified School District: Policy Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.