uesday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: Special budget meeting, 4 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30pm in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81359557773?pwd=b3h0UFM3dGpnbjJ5ejB5bUhaUWp3dz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 813 5955 7773 / Passcode: h89XER).
Brooks Memorial Library: Strategic Planning Committee, 4:45 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:45 p.m. executive session, followed by regular meeting at 6:15 p.m., at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Gov. Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82177888632 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 821 7788 8632 / Passcode: 217217)>
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Planning Commission:6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Thursday
Marlboro
Marlboro Board Community: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue.