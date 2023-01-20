Monday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District: Budget meeting, 5 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89471398887?pwd=eHN0VzZreGxnVDl0NENsM1h0VG9mdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 894 7139 8887 / Passcode: s5SMri).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Dover School.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84143024701?pwd=V2pXNlJ2ZXJMNGJ2b2c3dTRxeUZVUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 841 4302 4701 / Passcode: 05yy4Z).
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: 8 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88179670886?pwd=OGtFak92czlZcHppMERvZkJ5QlVHZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 881 7967 0886 / Passcode: 668516).
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81746627120?pwd=NnRuZ09ZRXF4VXlrNTZFb2o0SE50Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 817 4662 7120 / Passcode: 045389).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85356059605?pwd=cnM3TkpJK3Y3N0ZzeFAyMzR5WENhdz09 (Meeting ID: 853 5605 9605 / Passcode: csb1Xv).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by 6:15 regular meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.