Monday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. in the Community Meeting Room at the library or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09 (Meeting ID 84163672512 / Passcode 074393).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Dover Elementary School.
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: Special meeting, 7 p.m. at 35 Main Street and online at Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82176882596?pwd=K3ptdGtSc213THZYWVlHY1VvREg0UT09 (Meeting ID: 821 7688 2596 / Passcode: special)
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m.at the Leland & Gray Union High School Library and remotely.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83444236780?pwd=WGZOTVIxcEZ4MjFRcEJiazF5TjJIUT09 (Meeting ID: 834 4423 6780 / Passcode: 5hBD7L).
Wilmington
Planning Commission:4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83908256703?pwd=YXZoc1hOeElSK1JJQmlvNmQ1ODV2UT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 839 0825 6703 / Passcode: 041019).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room at the Central Fire Station, 103 Elliot St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85387263741?pwd=WmRDU0lnSjRLZWp3MWZDWnJHc284dz09 (Meeting ID: 853 8726 3741 / Passcode: Mb46XX).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: Superintendent Search Committee, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85387263741?pwd=WmRDU0lnSjRLZWp3MWZDWnJHc284dz09 (Meeting ID: 853 8726 3741 / Passcode: Mb46XX).
Representative Town Meeting: Finance Committee, 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901 / Passcode: 12261753)
Dover
Windham Central Supervisory Union Board & Exec. Committee: 7 p.m. at Dover School and remotely.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facilities Committee: 6 p.m. at the Fire House.