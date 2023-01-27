Monday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Human Services Committee: 11:30 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83346594331 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 833 4659 4331).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83886588452?pwd=S09OSHQwRkRxdjdlMHdtNzUxT3Npdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 838 8658 8452 / Passcode: 4DbuH7).
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St. or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Halifax
Broadband Committee: 7 to -8:30 p.m. online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/865556541 or call 877-309-2073 (Passcode 865-556-541).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Arts Committee: 5 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library.
Halifax
Halifax Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 or call 646-876-9923 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Dover
Windham Central Supervisory Union Board: Executive meeting, 6 p.m. at Dover School.
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).