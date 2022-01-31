Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board for the Abatement of Taxes: 5:30 p.m., online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/722288413 or call 877-568-4106 (Access Code: 722-288-413).
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: Immediately following the 5:30 p.m. hearing, at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/722288413 or call 877-568-4106 (Access Code: 722-288-413).
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Meeting Room and via Zoom.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88905475383?pwd=Kzk5dU5scC9ya293UENrZ1NraEdvdz09 (Meeting ID: 889 0547 5383 / Passcode: dAqk1G).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office and remote.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: Superintendent Search Committee, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82735067100?pwd=Ris5cXByYnZjeFl2K3Vjd1hpWkwwdz09 (Meeting ID: 827 3506 7100 / Passcode: t2Pd2r).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Communications Council: 10 a.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83787061968?pwd=QVpzZDl5eGF4MEduMDgxN0xOdXdjZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 837 8706 1968 / Passcode: Y3d1pJ).
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 6:30 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).