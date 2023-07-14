MONDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Senior Center.
TUESDAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: Special meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning: 4:45 to 6 p.m. in the library's conference room.
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 5:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 630 p.m. at Vernon Town Hall and via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. over Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).