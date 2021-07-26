Today
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School library, and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 5 p.m. at 206 Melrose St. (masks required) and via Zoom.
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/6710238309?pwd=R3VoNVlTY0lJZXFXRW1Jb29TRklpQT09 (Meeting ID: 671 023 8309; Passcode: Y0BfC9).
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-85305247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098; Passcode: 519727).
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District Board: 6 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994; Passcode: 125000).
Brattleboro Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m.; in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142; Passcode: 887978).
Wilmington
Wilmington Trails Committee: Special meeting, 5 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 14 West Main St.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning Committee: 4 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room at the library, 224 Main St.
Thursday
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.