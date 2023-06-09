MONDAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Energy Committee; 6 p.m. in the Planning Department offices at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Senior Center.
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 10 a.m. at the Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: Special meeting, noon at the Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Economic Development Committee: noon via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87119671056?pwd=NkZOSzhMWVNrMVBLRXJNWTNyNmFNZz09 or call 301-715-8592 (Meeting ID: 871 1967 1056 / Password: 05356).
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87550421187?pwd=ZmtYazlFalRmTVFSaUpYbStHWTA2Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 875 5042 1187 / Passcode: 785995).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85670628125?pwd=K3BxR2JkYisxQllVdWlVeEpEYVlkZz09 (Meeting ID: 856 7062 8125 / Passcode: jY6FFT).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 7 p.m. executive session in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Wilmington
Library Trustees: 5 p.m. at Pettee Library.