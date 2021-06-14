Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486; Passcode: 964815).

Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3pOeJj7 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 922 1888 7990; Passcode: 839708).

Townshend

West River Modified Union Education District Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.

Vernon

Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3gt7JnD (Meeting ID: 875 4140 1458; Passcode: NiM69V).

Wilmington

Beautification Committee: 8 a.m. at the Gateway Garden.

Tuesday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Select Board: The board will convene at 5:15 p.m. to conduct committee interviews, and then is expected to enter into executive session immediately thereafter, and reconvene at 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).

Vernon

Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2TpwvwX (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).

Wilmington

Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97429477074 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 974 2947 7074; Passcode: 346670).

Windham

Windham School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.

Wednesday

Brattleboro

Development Review Board: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3pOeOTX or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 881 4045 1917; Passcode: 190450).

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Board: Reorganization meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro School.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.