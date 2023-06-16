MONDAY
Halifax
Broadband Committee: 7 to 8:30 p.m. virtual meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/865556541 or call 877-309-2073 (passcode 865-556-541, #)
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. in the WSESU District Office, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87903306143?pwd=Sitzc2NtU1VPN1hOZ3M1WFhTd3l6dz09 (Meeting ID: 879 0330 6143 / Passcode: ms21th).
Brattleboro Select Board: 5 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89225301806?pwd=VzgwaEZKc3c1YTdLRUdjTncwQnlYdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 2530 1806 / Passcode: K6CmVA).
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room downstairs at Town Hall, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
THURSDAY
Halifax
Halifax Cemetery Commission: 1:30 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office, 246 Branch Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827?pwd=bTRLMCtDdzgrR2NndWV5andxTG0vUT09.