Monday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Planning Commission: Joint meeting with the Development Review Board and Design Review Committee, 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Dover School and remote.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. for committee interviews and 6:15 regular meeting, in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89494960587?pwd=bVVpWll hSnZWSk5HSVhzQmhTL0FBUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 894 9496 0587 / Passcode: Aw01ew).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaT g3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wednesday
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.