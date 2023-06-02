MONDAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: Special meeting, noon at the Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 PM at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84525884212?pwd=b1FBUWhNblUzZ0J4U0NRSVJYMkRsdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 845 2588 4212 / Passcode: H9htF8).
Board for the Abatement of Taxes: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Board of Civil Authority: Immediately following Abatement Hearings at the Municipal Center.
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Vernon
Vernon Town School Boar: 6 p.m. at Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89225301806?pwd=VzgwaEZKc3c1YTdLRUdjTncwQnlYdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 2530 1806 / Passcode: K6CmVA).
TUESDAY
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices at 567 Gov. Hunt Road and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: Personnel Committee, 6 p.m. at the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Central Office, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Social Justice Committee, 10 a.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82613139267?pwd=TVNKMFo4NUVXakRoQUo2U25Vd1VBQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 826 1313 9267 / Passcode: 2eMFAb).