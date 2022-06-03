Monday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at The Dover School and remote.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP meeting, 7 p.m. at Leland and Gray Union High School and remote.
Tuesday
Townshend
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89795474383?pwd=eUZHaVkzaVR2OFdpKzF4c0pBVlA2QT09 (Meeting ID: 897 9547 4383 / Passcode: ze9wi5).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wednesday
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.