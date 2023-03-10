MONDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. at the WSESU Central Office, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84077953001?pwd=dHJ2OVlCS0xZbTZucXlrenRVQkhKZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 840 7795 3001 / Passcode: YPk9P9).
Brattleboro Energy Committee Meeting: 6 p.m. in the Planning Department offices at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St. in the Senior Center.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: Emergency meeting, 2:30 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Policy Committee, 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: Special meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3vzPXHF or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 845 0298 3773 / Passcode Village or 7161013).
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89225301806?pwd=VzgwaEZKc3c1YTdLRUdjTncwQnlYdz09.
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: 8 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81365766477?pwd=SmJraGU2OCtsdUE5VjQ4dlJSdzVBZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 813 6576 6477 / Passcode: 386616).
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87550421187?pwd=ZmtYazlFalRmTVFSaUpYbStHWTA2Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 875 5042 1187 / Passcode: 785995).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District School District: Finance Committee budget information meeting, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87656347562?pwd=bzgzVDkzYnJJVXdpTGpDNzJSWWt4dz09 (Meeting ID: 876 5634 7562 / Passcode: pFcm58).
Windham Southeast School District Board: Information session on the proposed FY ’24 budget, 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86152550656?pwd=UGV6Q1BRL0FjckVJVDdkUTVWQXp1Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 861 5255 0656 / Passcode: s7XvNq). The regular WSESD Board Meeting will take place immediately following.
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by 6:15 p.m. regular meeting, in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Wilmington
Library Trustees: 5 p.m. at Pettee Library.
WEDNESDAY
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: 7 p.m. remote meeting.
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.