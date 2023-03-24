MONDAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89225301806?pwd=VzgwaEZKc3c1YTdLRUdjTncwQnlYdz09 (Meeting ID: 892 2530 1806 / Passcode: K6CmVA).
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81746627120?pwd=NnRuZ09ZRXF4VXlrNTZFb2o0SE50Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 817 4662 7120 / Passcode: 045389).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Arts Committee: 5 p.m. in the Community Room at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Listers: 10 a.m. in Suite 101 at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. Room 194 at the Windham Regional Career Center and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89280206255?pwd=UkttSWhOWUkyVmF2WnVhRmRvVDFhZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 8020 6255 / Passcode: Ug5LiP).