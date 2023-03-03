MONDAY
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 4:45 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85923596854?pwd=N25tYUFvakZ2VDc2NkFCc1hlaHlFZz09.
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Wardsboro School.
TUESDAY
Halifax
Halifax Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 or call 646-876-9923 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Reorganizational meeting immediately after the election announcements, 7:30 p.m. in the Select Board Room at the Vernon Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road. Watch via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd= TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82177888632 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 821 7788 8632 / Passcode: 217217).