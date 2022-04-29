Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Monday

Bellows Falls

Rockingham School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).

Dover

River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Dover School and remote.

Newfane

West River Modified Unified Education District: Elementary LTP meeting, 4 p.m. at NewBrook School and remote.

Saxtons River

Saxtons River Village Trustees: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82576615479?pwd=cHZsRDkyTjZOTTIxTmJjLzF3a2piZz09 (Meeting ID: 825 7661 5479 / Passcode Village).

Townshend

West River Modified Unified Education District Board: LTP meeting, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School and remote.

Tuesday

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District: Personnel Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99647942238?pwd=Ny9jbXdmYUdnWVV1ZUx6RFFETmNCQT09 (Meeting ID: 996 4794 2238 / Passcode: u3GCq1).

Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82838451714?pwd=QmlvL1dlMndFRzRSYzg4bFFkN1l5QT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 828 3845 1714 / Passcode: mErR04).

Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).

Stratton

Stratton School Board Meeting 6:15pm The Stratton Town Office.

Vernon

Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).

Wednesday

Halifax

Halifax School District: 6 p.m. online at meet.google.com/kky-ifzm-otz or call 424-269-5101‬ (Pin: ‪516 922 285‬#)

Thursday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room in the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Executive Committee Weekly Update 9:00am Remote