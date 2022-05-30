Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP meeting, 4 p.m. remote.
Vernon
Vernon Listers: Noon at Vernon Town Hall, Listers Room.
Wednesday
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Economic DevelopmentL 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).