Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Tuesday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).

Townshend

West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP meeting, 4 p.m. remote.

Vernon

Vernon Listers: Noon at Vernon Town Hall, Listers Room.

Wednesday

Wilmington

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.

Thursday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.

Wilmington

Bi-Town Economic DevelopmentL 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679? pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZ b0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558- 8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590)