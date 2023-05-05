MONDAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87152889136?pwd=SkEvWFFvbWY4Q0pJaVIyVG44RW9Zdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 871 5288 9136 / Passcode: JLaTY3).
Brattleboro Energy Committee Meeting: 6 p.m. in the Planning Department offices at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 8:15 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89225301806?pwd=VzgwaEZKc3c1YTdLRUdjTncwQnlYdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 2530 1806 / Passcode: K6CmVA).
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: Working on the Gateway Garden.
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87417970613?pwd=ell6VlpRbXFaRWlwZDdMajhFSTVJZz09 (Meeting ID: 874 1797 0613 / Passcode: KE5v5T).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Wilmington
Library Trustees: 5 p.m. at Pettee Library.
WEDNESDAY
Wilmington
Wilmington Recreation Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Vault Teen Room at the Old School Enrichment Center.
THURSDAY
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 pm at the Wilmington Firehouse, 40 Beaver St.
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Meeting Room at Town Hall, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89265653267?pwd=aFc4MnJLbzBwR2dDajZ6Yy9uWnlkUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 6565 3267 / Passcode: 571512).