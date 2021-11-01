Monday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School District Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School, Community Room, and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for instructions).
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Social Justice Committee, 4 p.m. at the front picnic tables outside of Oak Grove School (in case of rain – masked inside the school library), and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88621370497?pwd=bzZzdnA5VXdrWEo4ZGQyQzFiOU5ZQT09 (Meeting ID: 886 2137 0497 / Passcode: fhVub7).
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: Apportionment Working Group, 5:45 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Dover Town Hall and remotely.
Dummerston
Energy Committee: 6 p.m. at Town Office.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. in Town Hall Meeting Room.
Tuesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union negotiating session: 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room.
Brattleboro
Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in Select Board Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659, Passcode: 12261753).
Dummerston
Windham Southeast School District Climate Crisis Task Force: 4 p.m. at the Dummerston School parking lot and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87941112958?pwd=clVLbVY5cDU5d2hFa0RaWkVpMXJKdz09 (Meeting ID: 879 4111 2958 / Passcode: njQX4M).
Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m. at Town Office.
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84085362701?pwd=VHAzWVJJSXJMdDJUSW9KNVJBVllaZz09 (Meeting ID: 840 8536 2701; Passcode: 258796).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office and remotely.
Vernon
Select Board: 6:30 p.m., Town Offices and Zoom: tinyurl.com/3j3dw885. Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 Passcode: Vernon.
Wilmington
Selectboard: 6 p.m. in Town Hall Meeting Room.
Windham
Windham School Board: Special Meeting, vote from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Windham Meeting House.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Steering Committee: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Hybrid meeting on Zoom and in the Select Board meeting room. tinyurl.com/udb57xvw. Meeting ID: 812 9220 5529, Passcode: 997978. Phone attendees dial toll-free at 833-548-0276, 833-548-0282, 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099.
Dummerston
Select Board: 7 p.m. at Community Center
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Full Board/Executive Committee, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School and remotely.
Vernon
Select Board budget meeting: 6:30 p.m., Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom: tinyurl.com/3j3dw885 Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 Passcode: Vernon.
Westminster
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Policy Committee: 5:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for instructions).
Wilmington
Board of Listers: Meeting canceled due to lack of a quorum.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School Buildings and Grounds Committee: 5:30 p.m. in BFUHS Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for instructions).
Brattleboro
Tree Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.
Dummerston
Select Board Budget Work Session: 5:30 p.m. at Community Center
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Exc. Committee meeting, 9 a.m. remotely.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. in Town Hall Meeting Room.