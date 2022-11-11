Monday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: Buildings and Grounds Committee, 5 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Senior Center.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75701766694?pwd=Fmsnh4FZpAeZfNqfM5vfxS62McNwb6.1 (Meeting ID: 757 0176 6694 / Passcode: 0Lua28). Part 2, if necessary, at 6:40 p.m. at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73721854605?pwd=r4vu3mszt1qQnTYF0DkGsIeAHiDJR9.1 (Meeting ID: 737 2185 4605 / Passcode: 4yA9R5).
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87550421187pwd=ZmtYazlFalRmTVFSaUpYbStHWTA2Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 875 5042 1187 / Passcode: 785995).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 3 p.m. in the District Office Superintendent’s Office and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82842061972?pwd=YkZKc3ZsNlNHbDdpTHRqcUpRTjkrZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 828 4206 1972 / Passcode: j2Rji6).
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:45 p.m. executive session followed by 6:15 p.m. regular meeting, in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center,
230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Gov. Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Pettee Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Wednesday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory: Full Board / Executive Committee, budget potential, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Wilmington
Select Board Sub-Committee: 6 p.m. in the Police Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85079769657 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 850 7976 9657 / Passcode: 664381).
Thursday
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.