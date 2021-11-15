Today
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School – Community Room, and online at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Budget Committee: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room, and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: Noon at 206 Melrose Street and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932).
Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel: 1 p.m., first floor, 118 Elliot Street or via the link at https://bit.ly/3ChiO43 or by phone at 802-552-8456 or 802-828-7228 (Conference ID: 557 345 274#).
Brattleboro RTM Finance Committee: 5 p.m. in Conference Room 306 at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Brattleboro RTM Steering Committee: 6 to 8 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88337187031?pwd=OGhoUlZMalYyZkpjcWtIekFGUDlodz09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 883 3718 7031 / Passcode: 073197).
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning Committee: 4:30 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room, 224 Main St. or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84846058405?pwd=cFM2N2pFODk5bkl5M083VGI3MVBFQT09 (Meeting ID: 848 4605 8405; Passcode: 661248).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at the Dover Town Hall and online.
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09.
Townshend
West River Modified Union High School Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray High School and online.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Human Services Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Room.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windhan Northeast Supervisory Union: Negotiating Session, 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and online at www.wnesuorg.
Brattleboro
BCTV Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. To receive the coordinates for the board meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Bellows Falls Union High School Budget Committee, 6 p.m. in the BFUHS Family Engagement Room and online at www.wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Action Plan: Community Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84136397216?pwd=dnVGT3QySkp5aUVMVVFDRWVEMXFRdz09 (Meeting ID: 841 3639 7216 / Passcode: 751197).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting