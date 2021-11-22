Today
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9:45 a.m. in the Main Reading Room, 224 Main St.
Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.
RTM Steering Committee: Informational event on How is Town Meeting moderated? From 6 to 8 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85638391185?pwd=enRJUVAyajc3QmoybkJuMDFGbFdlQT09 (Meeting ID: 856 3839 1185 / Passcode: 605348).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Human Services Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street.
Conservation Commission: 5:45 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142; Passcode: 887978).
Select Board Special Meeting: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).