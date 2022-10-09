Monday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Wilmington
Pettee Library: 5 p.m. at Pettee Library.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: Special meeting, 8:45 a.m. at the outdoor area at the rear entrance of the library.
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 pm at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the Cusick Conference Room at the Windham Regional Career Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89739173846?pwd=WXB5eGZkTFNiVWRqUFovMlQ3UHEwdz09 (Meeting ID: 897 3917 3846 / Passcode: 80wrNY).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89117786586?pwd=bDUxK1hNU3BDZVd2b21jMzJxNzYvQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 891 1778 6586 / Passcode: 96fGtm).
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Wilmington
Wilmington Housing Bylaw Steering Committee: 6 p.m. at the Old School Community Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84875882999?pwd=anlMTVZ6UXRuYS84ak1pd3N2ZGp1Zz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 848 7588 2999 / Passcode: 242090).
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Finance Committee, 3 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Policy Committee, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81870571414?pwd=Ui8ralVoVGovczRTSWhDcU5rWDBQZz09 or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 818 7057 1414 / Passcode: Ecx3ET).
Wilmington
Selectboard Sub-Committee: 6 p.m. in the Police Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85079769657 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 850 7976 9657 / Passcode: 664381).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning: 4:45 to 6 p.m. in the 2nd floor Meeting Room, Brooks Memorial Library.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd=dTJSSFE2
ekZFMmpUMDA1TXZETm5oZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).