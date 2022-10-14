Monday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 9 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center for executive session. No action will be taken.
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 3 p.m. in the District Office conference room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81518252004?pwd=UU1VY0g1dWFuc2Y0RVErR05nNlRJQT09 or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 815 1825 2004 / Passcode: ihB2wJ).
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72466226995?pwd=fBIaX5LZNAS5z5dqk3k0QEIh9DX0cb.1 (Meeting ID: 724 6622 6995 / Passcode: 9sSGpK). Part 2 of meeting if needed, 6:40 p.m. at the school and via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71214090718?pwd=lbFbckITaTCm1vb2j2XCriueca0Pkt.1 (Meeting ID: 712 1409 0718 / Passcode: FMz7a4).
Wilmington
Wilmington Recreation Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 9 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center for executive session. No action will be taken.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. in person at the Vernon School cafeteria, 381 Gov. Hunt Road.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Human Service Committee: Question and Answers Forum for applicants, 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Brooks Memorial Library: Strategic Planning meeting, 4:45 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.
Board for the Abatement of Taxes: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865 2097 7473).
Board of Civil Authority: Immediately following the abatement hearing, via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865-2097-7473).