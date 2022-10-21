Monday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 4:30 p.m. at 224 Melrose St. (masks are required) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932).
Tuesday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Town Art Committee: 5 to 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library (Community Room), 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District: Personnel Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/77876472146?pwd=AxvTd9cSBflP3zbZV4nHkdaxL7bTvq.1 (Meeting ID: 778 7647 2146 / Passcode: 3KSxrg).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89107794933?pwd=dHZ2WW1ITGU4eVNLWkEzQU42c1l6QT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 891 0779 4933 / Passcode: ZPrN4P).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Human Service Committee: 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room Brattleboro Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83346594331 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 833 4659 4331).
Town Finance Committee: 6 pm. in the Community Room of the Brattleboro Food Co-op.