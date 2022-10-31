Tuesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 3 p.m. in the District Office Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84322476460?pwd=UmsxbUlJZGdzc0RZMktIZ0RVZGhYdz09 or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 843 2247 6460 / Passcode: dz4Wiq).
Brooks Memorial Library: Strategic Planning Committee, 4:45 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.
Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307)
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865 2097 7473).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).