Today

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 4:45 p.m. in the Library Community Meeting Room, 224 Main St.

Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 pm. in the Planning Services Department (Suite 202) at the Municipal Center or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486; Passcode: 964815).

Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Senior Center.

Vernon

Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89029561215?pwd=Y01uaTRIVmNnSTFscHdtekNCUCtOZz09 (Meeting ID: 890 2956 1215; Passcode: eRg0tR).

Wilmington

Beautification Committee: 8 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

Tuesday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15pm in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).

Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 7:45 a.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.

Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library, 224 Main St.

Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

Wilmington

Pettee Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.

Wednesday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 8 a.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.

Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 1 p.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82839229286?pwd=ZzFveTJ4bHI2b2QvN010Nm8wN3g4Zz09 (Meeting ID: 828 3922 9286; Passcode: 39bsi7).

Thursday

Jamaica

West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP meeting, 5 p.m. at Dirty Duck.

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.