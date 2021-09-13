Today
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 4:45 p.m. in the Library Community Meeting Room, 224 Main St.
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 pm. in the Planning Services Department (Suite 202) at the Municipal Center or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486; Passcode: 964815).
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Senior Center.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89029561215?pwd=Y01uaTRIVmNnSTFscHdtekNCUCtOZz09 (Meeting ID: 890 2956 1215; Passcode: eRg0tR).
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: 8 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15pm in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 7:45 a.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library, 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.
Wilmington
Pettee Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 8 a.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 1 p.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82839229286?pwd=ZzFveTJ4bHI2b2QvN010Nm8wN3g4Zz09 (Meeting ID: 828 3922 9286; Passcode: 39bsi7).
Thursday
Jamaica
West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP meeting, 5 p.m. at Dirty Duck.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.