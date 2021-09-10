Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Monday

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 4:45 p.m. in the Library Community Meeting Room, 224 Main St.

Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 pm. in the Planning Services Department (Suite 202) at the Municipal Center or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486; Passcode: 964815).

Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Senior Center.

Vernon

Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89029561215?pwd=Y01uaTRIVmNnSTFscHdtekNCUCtOZz09 (Meeting ID: 890 2956 1215; Passcode: eRg0tR).

Wilmington

Beautification Committee: 8 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

Tuesday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 7:45 a.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.

Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library, 224 Main St.

Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room.

Wilmington

Pettee Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.