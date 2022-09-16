Monday
Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. Retreat at Wardsboro School.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88368184457?pwd=RWVJbW9vYlFJV2YycWpseG9qR1Vldz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 883 6818 4457 / Passcode: 728912).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: Policy and Amendment Committee, 3 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81621069743?pwd=U3BnMzJGRzhCVzNDcTYzR1p3NWdZQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 816 2106 9743 / Passcode: z7RvEL).
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Halifax
Halifax School District: 6 p.m., online at meet.google.com/dhm-jiig-gjx or call 929-269-1841 (PIN: 163 732 948#).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Human Services Committee: 3:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.