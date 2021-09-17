Monday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Steering Committee: 6 to 8 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84413753462?pwd=bjJBVDYxUlBmcHJ1ckJ5YnNKQU5rUT09 (Meeting ID: 844 1375 3462; Passcode: 081577).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District: 6 p.m. at The Dover School
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union Middle/ High School.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. hearing in the Town Office Meeting Room.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: The board will enter into executive session at 5:30 p.m. and reconvene the regular meeting at 6:15 p.m., at the Brattleboro Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Vermont Agency of Transportation: Alternatives presentation for replacement of the Town Highway 2 (VT Route 9), Bridge 54 over the Whetstone Brook, 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room located in the Municipal Center, at 230 Main St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at The Windham School.
Wednesday
Dover
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Policy Committee, 4 p.m. at The Dover School.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Towshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Exective Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP Meeting, 5 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.