Monday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 4:30 p.m. at 224 Melrose St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932).
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78985768580?pwd=UvRDf3Tk74LkZXbs9Ftg2Ffzurx464.1 (Meeting ID: 789 8576 8580 / Passcode: YX142b). Par two of the meeting, if needed, will begin at 6:40 p.m. at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79069234821?pwd=4vtKOpkYSeyrZMDqJD9YybmhJHuVLy.1 (Meeting ID: 790 6923 4821 / Passcode: 44531f).
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81746627120?pwd=NnRuZ09ZRXF4VXlrNTZFb2o0SE50Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 817 4662 7120 / Passcode: 045389).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Town Art Committee: 5 to 7 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library (Community Room), 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Multi-Purpose Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87943192361?pwd=RUwzQjBvbUdtS1JKU212WHZveTU1UT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 879 4319 2361 / Passcode: 7nc3UP).
Wednesday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Full board and Executive Committee, superintendent search, 6 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Wilmington
Select Board Sub-Committee: 6 p.m. in the Police Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85079769657 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 850 7976 9657 / Passcode: 664381).