TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Policy and Amendment Committee, 2:30 p.m. at the WSESU Central Office, 53 Green St. and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89928902627?pwd=WXFaSEpsZjN0YTdlVnRmOVdzdDNlQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 899 2890 2627 / Passcode: 7nzzYN).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: Personnel Committee, 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753). Prior to the regular meeting, at 5:30 p.m., the Board will enter into executive session to discussion contracts. Invited into the executive session are the Town Manager and the Assistant Town Manager. No action will be taken in executive session.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Gov. Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82177888632 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 821 7788 8632 / Passcode: 217217).
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Human Services Committee: 4 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88175727496 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 881 7572 7496).
Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87119671056?pwd=NkZOSzhMWVNrMVBLRXJNWTNyNmFNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 871 1967 1056 / Password: 05356).