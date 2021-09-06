Tuesday
Dummerston
Dummerston Planning Commission: Public forum, 7 p.m. at the Dummerston Congregational Church, 1535 Middle Road.
Halifax
Select Board: 7 p.m. at the Halifax Town Garage, or online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/203690621.
Stratton
Stratton School Board Meeting 6:15pm Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Recreation Committee: 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Windham
Windham School Special Meeting-close School Vote 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Meeting House in Windham.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windhm Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School Library and via oom at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting: Agenda Subcommittee: 8 a.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room of the Brattleboro Municipal Center.
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St. The public is encouraged to participate via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098; Passcode: 519727).
Vernon
Vernon Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m., both in-person at the Vernon Town Office Building and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room at 2 East Main St. (This meeting was rescheduled from Sept. 9).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 11 a.m. in the Planning Services Department at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994; Passcode: 125000).