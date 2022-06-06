Today
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at The Dover School and remote.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP meeting, 7 p.m. at Leland and Gray Union High School and remote.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. in the Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88368184457?pwd=RWVJbW9vYlFJV2YycWpseG9qR1Vldz09 (Meeting ID: 883 6818 4457 / Passcode: 728912).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Townshend
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89795474383?pwd=eUZHaVkzaVR2OFdpKzF4c0pBVlA2QT09 (Meeting ID: 897 9547 4383 / Passcode: ze9wi5).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wednesday
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92979610652?pwd=eXBOc3V1TnFyYk90RitscVRZVE9rZz09 (Meeting ID: 929 7961 0652 / Passcode: 5Y7saT).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m., 18 Beaver St.
Trails Commission: 6 p.m. in Meeting Room.