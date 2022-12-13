Today
Brattleboro
Public meeting: 250 Birge Street analysis of brownfield cleanup alternatives, 3 p.m. in the Planning Services Office at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Brattleboro, Vermont Zoom at https://bit.ly/3iZ0ZT8 or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 625 629 2116 / Password: river802).
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. in the 2nd floor Meeting Room, Brooks Memorial Library, or on Zoom at https://bit.ly/3WdQklU (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3VVoz1S.
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546879458?pwd=RmlxbGRoeVU4ZUFVL0JJbmhLMUh6Zz09 (Meeting ID: 825 4687 9458 / Passcode: k7PBZ8).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3HtUUII or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 890 7857 6200 / Passcode: B30xdH).
Representative Town Meeting: Finance Committee, 6 p.m. in the Hannah Crossman Room at the Municipal Center.
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Whitingham
Twin Valley Unified Union School District Board: 6 p.m. at Twin Valley Middle High School, 4299 Vermont Rte. 100.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: Special meeting on FY24 budget, 8 a.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.
Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Library.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Executive Committee Board: 5 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Special Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center, room 194, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83897161093?pwd=N3hFczBub2x5Z3Z5R0lSTzB3Wktsdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 838 9716 1093 / Passcode: Ezga3E).
Select Board Special Meeting: 6:15 p.m. at Select Board Meeting Room, Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Brattleboro Community Television (BCTV) Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. To receive the coordinates for the board meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 6 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Thursday
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board special meeting: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.