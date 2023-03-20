TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Listers: 9 a.m. in the Assessor’s Office (Suite 101) at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District Board: Public Information meeting on the proposed FY ’24 Budget (rescheduled from March 14), 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86152550656?pwd=UGV6Q1BRL0FjckVJVDdkUTVWQXp1Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 861 5255 0656 \ Passcode: s7XvNq). The regular WSESD Board Meeting will take place immediately following.
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District: 5:30 p.m. at Dover School.
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by 6:15 p.m. regular meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Selectboard: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: Reorganizational meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Westminster School Board: Reorganizational meeting, 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District: Reorganizational meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Bellows Falls Union High School Board: Reorganizational meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: Informational Meeting, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 pm at the Town, 567 Gov. Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Pettee Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 5 p.m. at the library (rescheduled from March 14).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
WEDNESDAY
West River Modified Unified Education District Australian Vote:
Brookline, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookline Town Hall.
Jamaica, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Office.
Newfane, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Newbrook FireHouse.
Townshend, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall.