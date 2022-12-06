Today
Brattleboro
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Select Board: Special meeting, 5:45 p.m. executive session followed by a regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. at Stratton Offices and online.
Halifax
Select Board: 5 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: Special meeting, 9 am in the Town Hall meeting room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87976839384 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 879 7683 9384 / Passcode: 217217).Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84009040921?pwd=bHpiOTlnUTN6TVZYUG5VUHd1dTFEZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 840 0904 0921 / Passcode: 2m3QhF).
Halifax
Halifax School District: 6 p.m. via Google Meet at meet.google.com/kky-ifzm-otz or call 424-269-5101 (PIN: 516 922 285#).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: Budget Committee, 6 p.m. at the Windham Central Supervisory Union Central Office.
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. at the Listers office.
Thursday
Guilford
Guilford Select Board: Special meeting, 9 a.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87072269534?pwd=YitIcXNMRXBnSjUvL0VBQk5kTUhEdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 7226 9534 / Passcode: 656042).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: Policy Committee, 6 p.m. online meeting.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd=dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUMDA1TXZETm5oZz09 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).