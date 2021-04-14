Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Negotiations meeting: 6 p.m. via Zoom at wnesu.org. This meeting is for the WNESU Negotiations Committee to plan for upcoming Negotiations and the NEA will not be participating.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Special board meeting, 6:30 p.m. at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89804653726?pwd=SnF6bTMwOHBiOTNPUk1pUGsyWWRIQT09 (Meeting ID: 898 0465 3726; Passcode: vdG6DE).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: Exec. meeting, 6:30 p.m. remote.
Vernon
Vernon Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82160091242 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 821 6009 1242).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/155580453.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Executive Committee weekly update: 9 a.m. remote meeting.