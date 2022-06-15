Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83967706836?pwd= M3V5Y0gwakxGRUJGZk55QX UrNXNudz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 839 6770 6836 / Passcode: FxGuT7).
Halifax
Halifax School District work session: 6 p.m. via Google Meet at meet.google.com/dhm-jiig-gjx or join by phone
(US) +1 929-269-1841 PIN: 163 732 948#
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: End of year meeting, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School and remote.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd= OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVh GdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street, and remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94441611266?pwd= ZUVua2xiYjRPZkpkYkdTOEZsWlVs dz09 (Meeting ID: 944 4161 1266 / Passcode: 3LBPQL).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.