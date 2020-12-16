Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: 6:30 p.m. remote board meeting at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Technology Committee: 4:30 p.m. using GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/822699469 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 822-699-469).
Development Review Board: 7 p.m., via Zoom at bit.ly/2LCvvli (Passcode: 190450).
Windham Southeast Education District: Communications Council, noon via Zoom at bit.ly/34cF9Sd (Meeting ID: 954 4758 4572; Passcode: tSnb9C).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/3gMFnnT (Meeting ID: 954 4347 5244; Passcode: QD1QmC).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Ext. Comm., 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Windham Central Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Special budget meeting, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at bit.ly/2LB8j6Z or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 833 150 6567; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Board of Civil Authority: 5:50 p.m. via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88652616602 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 886 5261 6602; Passcode: 984803).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. using GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/155580453 or call 877-309-2073 (Access Code: 155-580-453).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.