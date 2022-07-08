Monday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84846425415 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 848 4642 5415 / Passcode: 086356).
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St.
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82576615479?pwd=cHZsRDkyTjZOTTIxTmJjLzF3a2piZz09 (Meeting ID: 825 7661 5479 / Passcode: Village).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. remote meeting.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Policy and Amendment Committee: 3 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81040182595?pwd=clBjeXg3UEVjSlF5QTZFcU42cUpaZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 810 4018 2595 / Passcode: 4mJguN).
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Wednesday
Marlboro
Marlboro Emergency School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray High School and remote.