Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 11 a.m. in the Planning Services Department at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994; Passcode: 125000).
Jamaica
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5 p.m. at Dirty Duck.
Friday
Brattleboro
Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033) or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 892 4254 4068).