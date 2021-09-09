Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 11 a.m. in the Planning Services Department at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994; Passcode: 125000).

Jamaica

West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5 p.m. at Dirty Duck.

Friday

Brattleboro

Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmtNTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033) or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 892 4254 4068).

