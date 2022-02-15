Today
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Technology Committee: 4 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room, Brooks Memorial Library or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86550785502?pwd=UVlSQ0pjc01jMVlTdDhlVWYrd3dSQT09 (Meeting ID: 865 5078 5502 / Passcode: 727259).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: School Resource Officer Committee, 9 a.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room.
School Resource Officer Committee: 11 a.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center Cusick Conference Room.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: Superintendent Search Committee, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87373315578?pwd=WFd2bXI4OTBTWm1TQVpqR2t5aUlyZz09 (Meeting ID: 873 7331 5578 / Passcode: QjMV74).
Representative Town Meeting Steering Committee: 6 to 8 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84209674503?pwd=WmlTcTVPbDJ2WUsxNWFXTW5zWWc2UT09 (Meeting ID: 842 0967 4503 / Passcode: 285070).
Representative Town Meeting: Finance Committee, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.
BCTV Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. To receive the coordinates for the board meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Halifax
Select Board: rescheduled for Feb. 22 at Halifax Town Office.
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: Special joint meeting with the Dover Select Board, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86800444071?pwd=RlU2WDQ0cDM3d3AwSGREeFNON2tnQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 868 0044 4071 / Password: 052648).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Search Committee: 5:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84321094357?pwd=TXVjYXZ3bkNIOTlsUm13RXpQTzNIQT09 (Meeting ID: 843 2109 4357 / Passcode: z87C4s).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.