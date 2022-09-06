Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: Policy and Amendment Committee, 3 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84717896224?pwd=aFJGQUZlVGRvcEQxSnRGTldFbkVpUT09 or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 847 1789 6224 / Passcode: Ge9g8H).
Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 4:45 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.u/j/85923596854?pwd=N25tYUFvakZ2VDc2NkFCc1hlaHlFZz09.
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office and remote.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room at Brooks Memorial Library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office at Town Hall.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee weekly update, 9 a.m. remote.